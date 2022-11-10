Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD):

11/8/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $17.00.

11/4/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $12.00.

11/1/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/12/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,595. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $886.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

