Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 37,061 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

