Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.5 %

CRM opened at $149.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $309.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.34.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

