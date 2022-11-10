Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 18,953 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 3.26% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

