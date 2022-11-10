Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,420 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

