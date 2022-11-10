Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,564 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.