Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.