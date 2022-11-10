Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84,091 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,091 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for 5.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

Shares of SJB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.