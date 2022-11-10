Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

KMB stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 36,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

