Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,469 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 348,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

