Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.45. 20,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,685. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

