Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,091 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for 5.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth about $5,898,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth $4,532,000. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at $4,215,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter.

SJB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 92,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,840. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

