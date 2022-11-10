Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 130,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,981. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

