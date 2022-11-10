Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,739 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 330,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,273. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

