Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,469 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 348,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.