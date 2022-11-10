Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of D traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 130,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,981. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.