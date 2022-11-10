Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Visa by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 29,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 212.5% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 216,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 5.1 %

Visa stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.84. 122,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

