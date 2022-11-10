Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after buying an additional 1,752,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.71. 1,734,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $288.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

