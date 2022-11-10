Revain (REV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.86 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $59.86 million and approximately $275,530.71 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

