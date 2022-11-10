Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Down 2.7%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 662,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,845,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
