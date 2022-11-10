Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading Down 2.7%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 662,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,845,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

