Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $22.08. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 5,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

