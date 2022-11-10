RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Buys £54,234 in Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIMGet Rating) insider John Ramsay bought 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £54,234 ($62,445.60).

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,058 ($23.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £967.24 million and a PE ratio of 468.79. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,557 ($17.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,716 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,788.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,033.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($27.63) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

