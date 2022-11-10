RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.