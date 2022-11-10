Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $92,621.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,531.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00041515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00242185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

