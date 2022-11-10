Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.90.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at 32.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,987 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.