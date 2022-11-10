RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.82

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.82 and last traded at $134.82, with a volume of 3583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.69.

RLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in RLI by 1,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

