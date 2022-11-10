Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 395,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

