Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 3,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.

RKT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

