Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 3,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.
RKT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
