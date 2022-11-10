Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

