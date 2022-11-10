Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.07.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up 0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.93. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The business had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

