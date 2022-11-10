Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $142.01 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,332.33 or 0.07682610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $142.01 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,243.80916257 USD and is down -9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,682,578.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

