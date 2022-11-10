Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
