Roth Capital Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.