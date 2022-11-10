Roth Capital Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.