Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

