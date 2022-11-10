Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.22.
Rover Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ROVR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.