Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 361,532 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $4.50.

ROVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $910.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

