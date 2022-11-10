Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €47.34 ($47.34) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($59.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.