Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $75.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

TRP stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

