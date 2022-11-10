Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$227.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 2.9 %

BYD stock traded up C$5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$210.96. 61,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$186.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$164.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.81. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$217.99.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

