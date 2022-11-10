Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $5.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Redfin stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 193.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Redfin by 67.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

