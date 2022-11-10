Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.68. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $197.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

