Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $33.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Fiverr International Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.68. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $197.22.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
