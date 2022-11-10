Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

RPRX stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,986 shares of company stock valued at $70,026,671. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

