Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $2.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. Rubicon Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technologies

About Rubicon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBT Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

