Russell A. Lee Sells 2,500 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,591,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,585,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

