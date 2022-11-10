RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $150.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises 14.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $150,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $155,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.8 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,686. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.