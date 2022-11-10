RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,908,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,000. Kosmos Energy comprises about 1.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.64% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,034,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 69,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

