RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,482 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

