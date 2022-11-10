RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,170 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $37,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 28,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,814. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.