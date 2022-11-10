RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 130,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

