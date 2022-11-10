RWC Asset Management LLP Has $29.58 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

