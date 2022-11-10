RWC Asset Management LLP Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 364,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 925,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 559,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,712,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

